- A pedestrian was struck by Rowan University Saturday night.

Police tell us that the accident happened just before 10 p.m. on the 300 block of Mullica Hill Road.

The road was shut down from Girard Road to Heston Road for the investigation.

1 person has been transported to Cooper University Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle did remain on scene.

