Bullet hits bedpost during shooting in Ogontz, 1 hurt Local News Bullet hits bedpost during shooting in Ogontz PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A bullet narrowly missed a man asleep in his bed, but critically wounded another in Philadelphia's Ogontz section.

Police found one bullet lodged in the man's bedpost and multiple vehicles sprayed with bullets when they arrived on the scene near North 15th and Conlyn streets around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

A 27-year-old man was shot and taken to a hospital, where he's in critical condition.

Two persons of interest are in custody.