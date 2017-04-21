Deadly crash on I-95 Northbound snarls traffic Local News Deadly crash on I-95 snarls traffic Police in Bucks County are investigating an early morning crash on I-95 that left one person dead.

The crash occurred in the Northbound lanes of I-95 around 12:40 a.m. Friday near Exit 40 for PA 413 in Bristol.

One person was killed in the crash, and all northbound lanes were shut down pending an investigation.

Three other people were injured in the crash, and were taken to local hospitals, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Traffic was diverted onto PA-41.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX 29 for updates.