Marlton man, 29, facing child pornography charges

- Authorities in Burlington County New Jersey have arrested and charged a man with possessing and distributing child pornography.

Michael. W. Froehlich, 29, was charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of children, and possessing a controlled substance, after police say he was found to have more than 50 grams of marijuana.

Investigators say they began looking into Froehlich back in January after receiving information from the National Center for Missing And Exploited Children, concerning Froehlich's alleged online activity.

Investigators say an image of a young child in the nude was uploaded by the Froehlich and shared in an online chat room.

Officers searched Froehlich's home Thursday morning, and found a thumb drive containing numerous images of child pornography. Other devices were also recovered for further analysis.

Froehlich was taken into custody without incident.