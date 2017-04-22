Philadelphians celebrate Earth Day at the National Constitution Center Local News Philadelphians celebrate Earth Day at the National Constitution Center Many people in Philadelphia celebrated Earth Day at the National Constitution Center.

Families at the museum enjoyed hands-on workshops, arts and crafts and interactive shows.

Visitors also got to test their knowledge with a little trivia on questions about the history of Earth Day, recycling and alternative energies.

Organizers say it's an important event for many reasons.

“There's a big connection with the Constitution,” said Matthew Riffe of the National Constitution Center. “Obviously we are the museum of ‘We the people.’ It's important to remind us that we have a duty to take care of our planet as well.”

Visitors were also told that preserving the earth should be their goal every day.