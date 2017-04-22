Philadelphians celebrate Earth Day at the National Constitution Center

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WTXF) - Many people in Philadelphia celebrated Earth Day at the National Constitution Center.
Families at the museum enjoyed hands-on workshops, arts and crafts and interactive shows.
Visitors also got to test their knowledge with a little trivia on questions about the history of Earth Day, recycling and alternative energies.
Organizers say it's an important event for many reasons.
“There's a big connection with the Constitution,” said Matthew Riffe of the National Constitution Center. “Obviously we are the museum of ‘We the people.’ It's important to remind us that we have a duty to take care of our planet as well.”
Visitors were also told that preserving the earth should be their goal every day.