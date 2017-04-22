Police conduct raid at marijuana meet-up in East Frankford Local News Police conduct raid at marijuana meet-up in East Frankford Police busted a marijuana meet-up in East Frankford Saturday night.

Officers carried out the raid around 9 p.m.

Fox 29 was on the scene as an active narcotics investigation was underway.

Police say the meet-up was organized online by Philly Smoke Session. The event's invitation could be seen publicly on Instagram.

Dozens of people were inside the East Frankford building at the time of the raid.

Witnesses say some attendees had chronic medical needs but could not obtain medicinal marijuana elsewhere.

According to the online invitation, attendees had to pay a $50 entrance fee.

Several guns were also recovered from inside the house, and several arrests were made.

Neighbors tell Fox 29 that they are glad the cops moved in on the warehouse when they did, as they've noticed activity there previously.