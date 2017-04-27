Phila. Police seek public's help in finding man, 66, with extreme dementia, Alzheimer's

- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s help locating Endangered Missing Person 66-year-old Saxton Boykin.

Saxton suffers from extreme dementia and Alzheimer’s disease and was last seen at his residence on the 6100 block of South Shisler Street.

Saxton is 5’8″, 165lbs, medium build, has brown eyes, medium brown complexion, gray hair, and is balding.

Saxton was last seen wearing a blue and gray colored waist length nylon down jacket, green plaid button-down long sleeve shirt, olive green skinny cargo-type pants, and bright blue Nike sneakers.

He also may be in possession of rosary beads around his neck and responds to his nickname, “Mouse”.

Anyone with any information on Saxton Boykin’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153/ 3154 or call 911.