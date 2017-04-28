Police search for suspect in KOP Royal Bank robbery

- Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, a lone male robbed the Royal Bank located at 655 W. DeKalb Pike in the King of Prussia section of Upper Merion Township.

The robber walked into the bank, approached the manager, implied that he had a weapon and demanded cash.

The robber then approached the teller’s counter where he placed an undetermined amount of cash and a dye pack into a small brown paper bag with handles, which he brought into the bank with him.

The robber then fled on foot northbound across DeKalb Pike (Rte. 202) toward the King of Prussia Mall.

The suspect was last seen running into the second level of the Blue Parking Garage near Macy’s.

There were no customers in the bank during the robbery, and no employees were injured.

Eyewitnesses report seeing red smoke coming from the robber’s bag, indicating that the dye pack had discharged.

The robber is described as a white male, 35-40 years of age, approximately 5’6” to 5’8” tall, with brown shoulder length hair and a full beard.

At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing glasses, a dark colored blazer, blue striped shirt, dark blue or black jeans and black gloves.

It is highly likely that the robber was stained with red dye as the dye pack discharged.

Anyone with information about this crime or the identity of the man pictured is urged to call the Upper Merion Township Police Detective Division at 610-265-3232.