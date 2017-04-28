Middletown Twp. Police officers take a break from partrol, shoot hoops with the kids Local News Middletown Twnshp police officers take a break from partrol, shoot hoops with the kids Middletown Township resident James Armillei's two kids, Alex and Aiden, were shooting some hoops when they had two unlikely passersby join them in the fun: a pair of Middletown Township Police Department's finest.

The officers took a quick break from their bike patrol to pal around with Alex and Aiden, playing basketball on their residential street.

It was a nice afternoon of camaraderie in the wake of Delaware State Police Corporal Stephen Ballard’s death between the police and the members of the community they serve.