Suspect sought in knifepoint robbery in Feltonville

Philadelphia Police are looking for a man they say robbed a teenager at knifepoint last Thursday.

The incident took place in broad daylight around 3:55 p. m. on the 4900 block of Boudinot Street in Feltonville.

Police say the 17-year-old male victim was walking in the driveway of the block, when the suspect grabbed him from behind and threw him to the ground.

While the victim was on the ground, police say the suspect pulled out a knife and demanded his Galaxy S6 cell phone. After the victim handed over his phone, the suspect fled on foot and was last seen in the driveway of 5000 C Street.

Investigators have described the suspect as a Hispanic male, 20-25 years old, with a thin build, box haircut, and a beard.