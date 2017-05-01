Person struck, killed by SEPTA train near Rydal Station; service suspended

ABINGTON TWP., PA (WTXF) - A person was struck and killed by a SEPTA Regional Rail Train in Abington Township Monday afternoon.
Service on SEPTA's West Trenton line was suspended after officials say train #6309 struck and killed a person just before 2 p.m.
The train was heading toward Center City at the time of the crash.
No further information has been made available.
West Trenton: Service is suspended due to a fatality. Alternate service suggestions are available online.— SEPTA (@SEPTA) May 1, 2017