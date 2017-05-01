'Assassin' game raises concerns for high school students Local News 'Assassin' game raises concerns for high school students Police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are asking local students to stop playing a game sometimes referred to as "Assassin," that could land them in dangerous, and potentially illegal situations.

The Bedminster Township Police Department took to Facebook Monday to urge students to stop playing the game, which may also be referred to as "Jackal" or "Killer"

According to police, the game is played by students across the country, usually in April or May, after exams end for the school year.

Police stressed that the games were "absolutely not" sanctioned by the local school districts.

HOW IT WORKS:

Like the name of the game, the rules may vary, but police say it generally involves pairs of teens, typically high school seniors.

The players will pay a fee to enter the game, which is usually about $10 per person, according to the Department. This pooled money then becomes prize money at the end of the game.

The players form into multiple teams of two, and work to stalk and shoot other participants with water pistols, Nerf guns or plastic disks.

The last pair remaining is then declared the "winner," and receives the cash prize collected as the entry fee.

WHY THERE'S CONCERN:

According to police, teens may be tempted to break laws while they are "hunting" their fellow students. Potential violations include noise ordinance violations, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, and loitering/prowling at night time.

In addition to potential legal conflicts, authorities say the bigger concerns are reckless driving to escape "assassination," encountering an angry or scared homeowner or unfriendly dogs, or being mistaken for an armed subject while prowling around a house.