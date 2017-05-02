Police: Man licked food from boy's fingers at Bucks County park

- Police in Bucks County are investigating a suspicious incident involving a child and an adult male at a park.

The alleged incident occurred this past Saturday at the Northampton Township Municipal park on Hatboro Road.

Police say a five-year boy was visiting the park with his parents, when he interacted with an adult male who was in the pavilion area, at a picnic table adjacent to the boy and his family.

During the interaction, police say the man was reported to have licked food residue from the boy's fingers.

Police have described the suspect as a white male, approximately 65-years-old, with gray hair. Witnesses say the man drove a white SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police and ask for Detective Gross at 215-322-6111.