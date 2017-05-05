Man surrenders following barricade in Williamstown, NJ

WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ (WTXF) - A man is in custody following an early morning barricade situation in Williamstown, New Jersey.
Officers responded to a home near Marsha Avenue and Main Street around 5:30 a.m.
After a standoff lasting for a few hours, police tell FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce a suspect surrendered himself to police without incident.
Main Street was temporarily closed down during the barricade but has since been re-opened as the scene cleared.
No injuries were reported during the incident, and it is unknown if anyone else was inside the home during the standoff.