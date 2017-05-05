Suspect Douglas Holmes arrested for robbery of 81-year-old woman in East Mount Airy

- On April 4, shortly after 5 p.m., Douglas Holmes surrendered himself at Northwest Detectives where he was charged for the robbery of an 81-year-old woman.

Philly Police say he punched the woman in the face and stole her purse right after she got off the H bus on the 8400 block of Thouron Avenue in late March. The victim was out running money orders for her church when it happened.

When the victim began struggling with the suspect, Holmes allegedly ran back to the vehicle without the bag. Police say a second unknown male began to yell, “Get that bag. Hit her in the head.”

Holmes then allegedly approached the victim again, this time punching the victim in the face and knocking her to the ground, at which time he took her bag.

Authorities say Holmes then entered the vehicle and fled.

The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of this robbery.

Holmes, 29, is from the 7900 block of Pickering Avenue and has been charged with robbery and related offenses.