Road closures, detours announced for Sunday's Broad Street Run

- The Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department, which heads the 2017 Blue Cross Broad Street Run, has announced the following road closures and detours that will be in effect for the Sunday, May 7 race, which begins at 8 a.m.:

Road Impacts

No parking will be permitted on Broad Street on Sunday, May 7, from Olney Avenue to the Navy Yard from 2 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The race start area on Broad Street from Olney Avenue to Windrim Avenue will close to traffic at 4 a.m. and Broad Street from Windrim Avenue to Erie Avenue will close at 7 a.m.

The remainder of the course along Broad Street will close to traffic at 7:45 a.m.

SEPTA Mass Transit

Bus – The following bus routes will be detoured from 7:30 a.m. until event conclusion: 3, 4, 7, 9, 12, 15, 16, 17, 21, 23, 27, 29, 31, 32, 33, 37, 38, 39, 40, 42, 43, 44, 45, 48, 53, 54, 56, 60, 61, 64, 68, 75, 79, 124, 125, G, J, H-XH, and R.

Trolley – Route 15 trolleys will be replaced by bus service.

Subway – Race participants can ride SEPTA free of charge prior to 9 a.m. As a result, high demand on the Broad Street Line is expected prior to the start of the race. Twelve express Broad Street Line Trains will be added to the service schedule Sunday, May 7, prior to the race with stops at Olney Transportation Center and Fern Rock Transportation Center.

Regional Rail – Early morning service will be offered on the Glenside Combined Line. Morning train service from Glenside and Jenkintown will connect runners to the Broad Street Line at Fern Rock Transportation Center. Regional rail trains will run on their weekend schedule. They are typically comprised of five to seven cars each holding 600 to 850 passengers.

The Broad Street Run is a ten mile running event along Broad Street, beginning at West Fisher Avenue and concluding within the Philadelphia Navy Yard. The event draws 40,000 runners on average.