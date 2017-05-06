Philly prepares for Sunday's Broad Street Run

- On Sunday morning, tens of thousands of runners are set to hit the street for the largest 10-miler in the nation.

Preparations are underway as city officials work to shut down streets for the Broad Street Run.

More than 40,000 runners are expected to start tomorrow: they are first timers, novices and experienced runners all looking for a great race day.

If you are not running or spectating along the 10 mile course, there will be many streets closed off starting Saturday night, from the start of the race near Olney Avenue to.the finish line near the Navy Yard.

For a full list of road closures and detours, see here.