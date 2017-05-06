Local non-profits donate customized bikes to children with special needs Local News Local non-profits donate customized bikes to children with special needs Heartwarming moments were had on Saturday in Center City, where some very deserving children got to ride a bike for the very first time. The bikes were made personally for the kids.

Four kids with special needs rode their brand new bikes down Walnut Street in Center City.

The non-profit Preston's March for Energy, along with Philadelphia Irish Pub Children’s Foundation presented the adaptive bikes to the children.

There’s just no words to describe what it’s like to see a child, for the first time, to ride a bike with their sibling and just be like other children,” Deputy Commissioner Joe Sullivan said.

The Irish Pub Children’s Foundation has been donating bikes to local children with special needs for the past three years.