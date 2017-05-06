Penn State students react after 18 frat members charged with student's death Local News Penn State students react after 18 frat members charged with student's death While some students at Penn State are graduating this weekend, others are reacting to the news of the fraternity members charged in the death of a pledge.

Prosecutors say members of Beta Theta Pi waited hours to get help for 19-year-old Timothy Piazza before he died after a frat party in February.

Authorities say Piazza repeatedly fell down stairs while he had toxic levels of alcohol in his body.

Eighteen fraternity members are now facing charges ranging from involuntary manslaughter to aggravated assault.

Students on campus are weighing in.

"That's pretty horrible, that goes without saying. I'm glad something is being done,” student Susan Amidon told Fox 29.

“I have a friend who knows someone from the fraternity, who was one of the ones who got off easy,” student Joe Rakiewicz said. “I think he's just being charged with tampering with evidence or something like that. It's really fascinating how close to home all of it was. I don't know. It's a lot to process."

Penn State permanently banned the frat in March, accusing it of a "persistent pattern" of excessive drinking, drug use and hazing.