- A charter high school in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood was evacuated Monday morning after a report of a fire.

Firefighters were called to Olney Charter High School around 10:20 a.m. Monday.

Crews were able to get the fire under control about 30 minutes after they arrived on scene.

The building was evacuated, and no injuries were reported in the incident.

