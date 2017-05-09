Police: Man critical after robbery, shooting in Oxford Circle

- A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot during a robbery in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Monday night on the 1200 block of Van Kirk Street.

Police say the victim was shot in the stomach and right thigh during a robbery attempt.

A friend of the victim attempted to take him to the hospital but got lost on the way, and police were called to take him the rest of the way.

The victim was taken to Einstein Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.