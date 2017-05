- A 73-year-old man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl multiple times at his Warminster home.

Tony Carter appeared in Bucks County common pleas court Monday, where he pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

Each count carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 to 40 years in prison.

Sentencing has been postponed until it can be determined whether Carter meets the criteria to be declared a sexually violent predator.