Three wounded in shooting in Soutwest Philly

- Three men are in the hospital after police say someone shot them in Southwest Philadelphia Monday night.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. near 70th Street and Cobbs Creek Parkway.

According to police, two of the victims were shot in the leg, and a third was shot in the arm. One of the victims was take to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, and the others were taken Penn Presbyterian.

All three of the victims were listed in stable condition.

Investigators say they are still looking for the shooter, and the motive is unknown.