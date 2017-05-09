Sex assault suspects sought in Holmesburg incident

- Philadelphia Police are looking for two men they say sexually assaulted a woman in the city's Holmesburg neighborhood last week.

The incident occurred back on Sunday, April 3rd around 10 p.m. as a 45-year-old woman walked to a 7-Eleven store at Frankford Avenue and Decatur Street.

As the woman walked, police say she passed a group of teens who were making comments to her.

During their interaction, police say two males in the group approached her and pulled her into a driveway on the 4000 block of Decatur Street, where one of the suspects sexually assaulted her.

Both suspects fled the area in an unknown direction.

Police have described the assault suspect as a black male, around 20-years-old, standing 6'1" with a muscular build, and dark complexion.

The second suspect was described as 5'3", with a thin build, and clean shaven face.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspects is asked to contact police.