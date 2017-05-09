Drexel University fraternity suspended amid sex assault allegations

- A Drexel University fraternity has been placed on suspension pending an investigation into two allegations of sexual assault at the fraternity house.

Drexel University released a statement Tuesday regarding reports of allegations of sexual assaults inside the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity at 3421 Powelton Avenue.

According to the university, the alleged incidents occurred between April 28 and May 4th of this year.

Drexel University Police and the Office of Equality and Diversity are working with University officials to coordinate an investigation, a University spokesperson explained

"Drexel does not tolerate sexual harassment or misconduct, in any form, and adheres to all federal, state and local requirements for intervention, crime reporting and privacy provisions related to sexual misconduct," the statement read in part.

The Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity was placed on interim suspension.