Police search for suspects in vandalism of Vietnam Veterans Memorial

Local News

Police search for suspects in vandalism of Vietnam Veterans Memorial

Philadelphia Police are searching for two suspects who were caught on surveillance video vandalizing the Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Center City.

In the video, an unknown white man and unknown white woman are captured inside he Veterans Memorial located at Front and Spruce Streets.

The male suspect can then be seen placing a stencil on the ground and spray-painting a band’s upcoming album release onto the sidewalk.

The suspect then flees in an unknown direction.

The male suspect is described as between 25 and 30 years of age, wearing a black hat, black shirt and blue jeans.

The female suspect is described as between 25 and 30 years of age, with blonde hair, stocky build, wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

If you have any information about this crime or these suspects, please contact: Central Detectives Division: 215-686-3047 Det. Anderson DC 17-06-017517

To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.

Use this electronic form to submit a tip anonymously.

All tips are confidential.