Wanted: Suspects for West Oak Lane homicide

- Philadelphia Police are searching for suspects depicted in surveillance video as part of an ongoing investigation into the homicide by shooting of a 39-year-old man in West Oak Lane.

The incident occurred on July 27, 2016 on the 2000-block of Haines Street.

Two suspects exited a 2010-2015 Hyundai Elantra, driven by a third person. One suspect then shot the victim on the sidewalk several times.

The suspects then fled the scene in the decedent’s pick-up truck, which was later recovered on the 4900-block of Disston Street.

The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide.

The first suspect depicted in the video is described as a black male, between late 20 to early 30 years of age, 5’11” to 6’1” tall, and medium built.

The second suspect depicted in the video is described as a black male, mid-30s with a thin build.

These suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about this crime or these suspects, please contact: Homicide Division: 215-686-3334/3335 Det. Gary White #8104 DC 17-14-060118

To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.

Use this electronic form to submit a tip anonymously.

All tips are confidential.