Bensalem High School evacuated due to Hazmat situation

- On Friday, May 9, Bensalem Police, Fire and EMS responded to Bensalem High School for a small amount of formaldehyde that spilled in a classroom shortly after 1 p.m.

The high school was evacuated as a precautionary measure, and the students were dismissed.

Students near the spill were checked by medical personnel but did not need to be treated.

One teacher was affected by the formaldehyde and drove to the hospital for treatment.

Students were dismissed at their regular time from the high school stadium.

No vehicles are permitted to enter or leave via Hulmeville Road. Parents picked up their children from Byberry Road, following bus dismissal

Bucks County Hazmat is currently on scene, and the school will be certified by an outside agency as safe prior to reopening later today.

No other information is being released.