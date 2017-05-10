Local veteran receives service dog for PTSD Local News Local veteran receives service dog On Tuesday, U.S. Army veteran Frank Hudman gained a new best friend: a dog named Lydia.

She was given to Hudman by Alpha Bravo Canine, a nonprofit organization in Philadelphia that trains service dogs and donates them to disabled veterans.

Hudman, who suffers from PTSD, has already improved since meeting Lydia. “Having her and the way she cares for me and I care for her has kind of basically taught me how to care again,” he says. “I had lost that capacity to care, except for of course my children.”

Alpha Bravo Canine was founded by Jennifer Green and her son Kevin Daly, a marine corp veteran who battles PTSD and a traumatic brain injury.

For each dog that is trained, the cost is around $30,000. However, veterans get to keep them for free.

If you or someone you know is interested in owning a service dog or donating to the foundation, visit http://alphabravocanine.org/ to learn more.