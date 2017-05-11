Bucks County man sentenced to 5 to 15 years in friend's overdose death

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to five to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in the overdose death of a friend in suburban Philadelphia.

Twenty-nine-year-old Kyle Wireman of Telford pleaded guilty Monday in Bucks County Court to drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter and other counts.

Wireman apologized to the parents of 30-year-old Justin Eschenburg of Trumbauersville, who died Nov. 2 after taking fentanyl-laced pills. He said “Your son was a good friend to me, and I never meant to hurt him.”

Prosecutors said the defendant’s cooperation and remorse likely spared him what could have been a much longer sentence.