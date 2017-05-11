'Cheeto the lucky seahorse' rehabilitated at CMA

- A little girl at Indian Shores Beach thought a seagull dropped a Cheeto at her feet, but quickly realized it wasn't a Cheeto at all, it was a tiny seahorse.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium, home to Winter the Dolphin, says the little girl and her mom called them as soon as they realized it was a seahorse and a volunteer brought the little seahorse to the aquarium.

The female orange-lined seahorse, that has been nicknamed "Cheeto," underwent an intense week of care, the aquarium said, and began to eat grass shrimp. She appears to be recovering and will soon be released back into to her home, the aquarium says.

"Each creature is important to us, and we are fortunate to have the opportunity to rehabilitate Cheeto," says David Yates, aquarium CEO.

The little orange seahorse can be seen on a live "Cheeto Cam" until its released at seewinter.com.