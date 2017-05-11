Police searching for two suspects in strong arm robbery

- Philadelphia Police are looking for two men they say robbed another man in Center City last Friday.

The incident occurred as the 49-year-old victim walked down the 100 block of South 13th Street around 1:25 a.m.

The suspect allegedly claimed that the man owed him money, then pushed him against a wall when he tried to run away.

The victim tells police that he spotted a second man observing the altercation.

Following the altercation, police say the suspects stole the man’s phone and wallet, and then took off. They were last seen on South 13th Street.

The incident left the victim with minor injuries.

Police have described the first suspect as a black male, 6’2’’, with a beard, a thin build, and a receding hair line. The second suspect has been described as a Hispanic male with a thin build and a beard.