Police: Teen sought for questioning after pulling gun on Market-Frankford Line

- SEPTA Police and Philadelphia Police are looking to identify a young man they say pulled a gun during a physical altercation on the Market Frankford Line Tuesday morning.

The fight between two teens sent passengers scurrying from their seats and then they saw a gun being waved in the air by one of the teens.



"It's unbelievable that you've got that picture with the gun in the air like that," SEPTA passenger Paula Cohen told FOX 29.



"We don't tolerate that," said SEPTA Police Chief Tom Nestel.



SEPTA's high definition cameras were rolling as the fight escalated down the center aisle of the train. Passengers fled from the rail car when the teenage suspect pulled out the gun and waved it over his head. There were passengers less than two feet away.



"I'm concerned about anybody that's pulling a gun out on a crowded train and we'll address that appropriately," Chief Nestel said.



In a matter of seconds, the fight was over and the man began to make his way to the exits carrying a very distinctive JanSport backpack with emojis on it. He exited the train system at the Second Street station in Old City.



Police say not one passenger reported the incident and no one called 9-1-1. Chief Nestel says SEPTA has cameras everywhere. He distributed a patrol alert to all SEPTA officers as they search for the man.



No shots were fired and the victim was not injured. That victim, who had the gun pulled on him, did not notify police. Anyone with information of the passenger with the gun can call SEPTA at 215-580-8111.