DA: Teen tricked, blackmailed dozens of minors into sending sexual images

- Police in Delaware County have announced the arrest of a high school senior following a child pornography investigation.

18-year-old Derrick Jones is facing a number of charges, including multiple felonies as a result of the investigation.

During the investigation, detectives found thousands of images of videos of over 100 local victims who believed they were sending images and videos of themselves to a teenage girl. Instead, the photos were going to Jones, investigators say.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Whelan described the process Jones allegedly used to trick at least 136 victims into sending him sexually explicit photos and videos of themselves.

Whelan went on to explain Jones had set up a fake social media account and pretended to be a teenage girl. While impersonating the female, authorities say he sent sexually explicit photos of a female, which he acquired on the website Tumblr, to his victims, asking for photos of themselves in return.

Investigators say Jones used images of the victims to blackmail them into sending more photos of themselves.

In one case, back in September of 2016, a victim received a Snapchat message from an unknown user who stated that if the victim did not send more nude images, and videos of himself, they would post the nude photos of the victim that were already in his possession. Jones had previously acquired photos when the victim sent nude images to a person he believed to be someone named 'Haley.'

In this case, Jones allegedly followed through on his threat of blackmail after his request was ignored, and the victim discovered an Instagram account in his name, containing nude images and videos of himself. Those images were then sent to many of the victim's friends and family members.

In November of 2016, police obtained a warrant for Jones' home in Glenolden, and seized numerous items such as cell phones, laptops, and an external hard drive.

Jones agreed to speak with investigators and admitted to creating a fake persona under the name 'Haley' to speak to boys at the school. Investigators say Jones admitted at the time that he knew 'some' of the images and videos he solicited constituted child pornography.

Upon further examination of the seized devices, investigators found 137 folders, and 136 of them were organized in alphabetical order by first and last names of different males. Most of the folders contained sexually explicit images or videos of the boys.

One additional folder was named 'Forgotten Names' was found to contain numerous images and videos of various males. Thousands of videos and images were located during the investigation.

Whelan stated Thursday that even after speaking to detectives, Jones continued to solicit images from more victims, and continued to threaten victims with blackmail.

Charges against Jones include manufacturing child pornography, possession of child pornography, criminal use of a communication facility, corruption of minors and stalking.