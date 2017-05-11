Amber Alert issued for Va. mother, infant daughter

- Police in Virginia have issued an Amber Alert for an 8-month-old girl and her mother.

Hampton police say 34-year-old Keir Johnson and her daughter Chloe Johnson were last seen on April 30 in the 1900 block of Hastings Drive in Hampton. The mother was driving a black 2013 Kia Optima with Virginia tag VAW-2197 and they may have been traveling toward Buckroe Beach before going missing.

Police say her family describes the mother’s disappearance as unusual. Based on new information in the investigation, police believe they may have been possibly abducted.

Keir Johnson was last seen wearing blue jeans, a t-shirt and glasses. The baby is described as having brown eyes, black hair and weighing about 20 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, Hampton police at 757-727-6111 or Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.