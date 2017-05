- Police in South Philadelphia are looking for the person who shot a woman nine times with two separate guns early Friday morning.

The shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. Friday on the 1300 block of South 28th Street.

Police say the 26-year-old woman was walking home from work when someone shot her in both arms, and her hip.

The victim was taken to Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.