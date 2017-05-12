Mom says son caused M-59 crash that killed 5 was drunk, told him not to drive

- The man who police say blew a stop sign that caused the crash that killed five and injured three others on M-59 should never have been driving.

FOX 2 is told Matthew Carrier, who we're told caused the accident doesn't remember anything from Tuesday night. His mother said through tears that he has to be held accountable for what happened.

"It almost doesn't feel real," she says.

Stephanie Allen is still coming to terms with the fact her son caused that fateful accident in Osceolo Township. Matthew is one of the three people still in critical condition. Five others were killed -- two passengers in Matthew's car, and three passengers in the other car.

"I'm truly sorry for their loss and my prayers are out to the deceased and to the deceased's family and friends," Allen says.

Among the dead - Jerome Tortomasi, 73, his girlfriend, Linda Hurley, 69, and her daughter Candice Dunn, who had just accepted a Michigan's Parole Agent of the Year award before the crash. They were all in the other car.

Justin Henderson and Preston Wetzel were passengers in Carrier's car and were killed in the crash.

"[Wetzel] had this amazing attitude," says Sierra Tinglin-Maurer. "I mean the last thing Preston ever said to me was, “You know Sierra, I really think with a smile and positive attitude you can get through anything."

Tinglin-Maurer worked with Wetzel at Yaya's Chicken in Fenton, and Justin Henderson was a regular at Vaporia World of Flavor.

"He's a really good kid, really respectful, really kind," says Patrick Ar, Vaporia. "He's going to be missed."

A day before the accident, Carrier posted a meme on Facebook, "This could be us but I got no license." He had no business being behind the wheel; his license was suspended.

Carrier's mother says he battled mental illness and was so drunk during the accident that he could've died from alcohol poisoning.

"I told him many times to not drink and drive," Allen says.

FOX 2: "Would you also tell him not to get behind the wheel, period? Because he shouldn't have been driving."

"I told him he shouldn't be driving anyway because he had no license," she says. "I constantly scolded him because I didn't approve of his lifestyle."

Those reprimands were ignored and five people paid for it with their lives. Allen says her son could pay the ultimate price as well - he's still in critical condition at U of M hospital in Ann Arbor, along with two other survivors.

A joint visitation for Tortomasi, Hurley and Dunn will be held from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, May 15, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday May 16 at the Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Inc. in Shelby Township, 54880 Van Dyke.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday May 17 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 47120 Romeo Plank Road in Macomb Township.