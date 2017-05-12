DA: 6 former guards beat inmates at Montgomery County prison

From Left To Right, Top: Darin Collins, Alfred Gregory Jr., Jason Marshall // From Left To Right, Bottom: Edwin Negron, Anthony Saxby, Randall Sims

- Authorities have announced criminal charges against six former correctional officers from the Montgomery County Correctional Facility (MCCF) in Eagleville, PA.

The investigation began when MCCF officials were informed by correctional officers that they used physical force on an inmate, which required the submission of reports as well as video surveillance footage taken of the incident.

The initial internal review found that the officers may have used excessive force and then took steps to minimize or destroy available surveillance footage.

Testimony revealed that on the morning of Feb. 14, six correctional officers assaulted inmates Derrick Houlihan, who wears a prosthetic leg, and Matthew Ruffings in two high-security areas of the prison.

Houlihan was initially assaulted in his cell, taken for medical treatment, then assaulted again in a common area of the prison. The video shows that Houlihan did not fight back.

Later that morning, Ruffings was assaulted in his cell with punches to his face by several officers. Three officers who were wearing body cameras during the incident did not activate them or took actions to destroy the video that was captured.

The former correctional officers arrested are: Edwin Negron, formerly a Captain; Darin Collins, formerly a Lieutenant; and former Correctional Officers Alfred Gregory, Jr.; Anthony Saxby; Randall Sims; and Jason Marshall.

All defendants were charged with Aggravated Assault, Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution, Official Oppression and Obstructing Administration of Law or Other Governmental Function.

One other correctional officer’s possible involvement with the assaults was investigated, but the Grand Jury did not recommend charges against him.

All seven correctional officers were placed on administrative leave immediately after the incidents were reported and were subsequently fired following the prison’s internal investigation.

The six defendants were arrested and arraigned on Friday, with bail set at $50,000 unsecured for each defendant.

A preliminary hearing for the defendants has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on June 2.