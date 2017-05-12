Man charged in Cinnaminson church vandalism

- Police in Cinnaminson have charged a man they say vandalized two churches after he turned himself into police.

The charges come after surveillance video captured one man hurling rocks at the door of St. Charles Borromeo Church at 2226 Riverton Road in Cinnaminson. It took him four tries before he was able to break a window and walk away.

Later, police were dispatched to the New Apostolic Church at the intersection of Branch Pike and Pomona Road after someone threw a brick through a window of there. The brick also caused damage to a pew inside the church.

Investigators say the 25-year-old man is from Philadelphia and was intoxicated at the time of the incident, adding that there was no indication the crimes were motivated by bias against a religion.

The man was charged with criminal mischief.