Charges filed in Trenton standoff; Victim was soon-to-be grandfather

- Authorities have announced charges against a Trenton, New Jersey man who shot and killed an innocent bystander and injured 3 Mercer County Sheriff's officers before engaging in a 34-hour standoff with police.

Tyleeb Reese, 35, has been charged with murder, 5 counts of attempted murder, 5 counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and related charges.

Wednesday morning, around 9 a.m. authorities say U.S. Marshals Service Joint Regional Fugitive Task Force attempted to serve an arrest warrant for Reese, when they were met by gunfire from Reese. Reese was being served for failing to appear and failing to register as a sex offender under Megan's Law.

A short time later, while exchanging gunfire with authorities, an innocent bystander was shot and killed by Reese. The bystander was later identified as 56-year-old Robert Powell Jr.

In a press conference Friday afternoon, officials explained that Powell had been shot three times by rounds from Reese's shotgun. An autopsy confirmed that Powell was truck in the ankle, and hip, and then fatally shot in the back by Powell. The cause of death was ruled a homicide.

Officials say Powell was a father, and soon-to be grandfather, and is survived by his wife of nearly 34-years.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Reese surrendered without further incident, and was immediately taken into custody.

Reese was transported to the New Jersey State Police Barracks in Hamilton and was later taken to the hospital after complaining of chest pain. He remains under medical evaluation.

Authorities also revealed Friday, that despite previous reports, Reese was never struck by gunfire during the standoff.