Police search for suspect in Ogontz shooting that left one dead Local News Police search for suspect in Ogontz shooting that left one dead The Philadelphia Police are trying to identify the individual depicted in the above surveillance video, as part of an ongoing investigation into the shooting death of a 57-year-old man that occurred on March 20 in the 1300 block of West Ruscomb Street.

The person of interest is described as a black male that appears to be between 20- and 30-years-old, wearing a thin dark colored jacket with a white Nike "swoosh" symbol as well as a vertical zipper on the left chest, dark hooded sweatshirt underneath the jacket and athletic type shoes, possibly greyish in color with white laces and white Nike "swoosh" symbol.

To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847. Or, use this electronic form to submit a tip anonymously. All tips are confidential.

If you have any information about this crime or these suspects, please contact the Homicide Division: 215-686-3334-35 DC 17-35-021720