Police search for suspect in Ogontz shooting that left one dead

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WTXF) - The Philadelphia Police are trying to identify the individual depicted in the above surveillance video, as part of an ongoing investigation into the shooting death of a 57-year-old man that occurred on March 20 in the 1300 block of West Ruscomb Street.
The person of interest is described as a black male that appears to be between 20- and 30-years-old, wearing a thin dark colored jacket with a white Nike "swoosh" symbol as well as a vertical zipper on the left chest, dark hooded sweatshirt underneath the jacket and athletic type shoes, possibly greyish in color with white laces and white Nike "swoosh" symbol.
To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847. Or, use this electronic form to submit a tip anonymously. All tips are confidential.
If you have any information about this crime or these suspects, please contact the Homicide Division: 215-686-3334-35 DC 17-35-021720