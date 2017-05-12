Lumberton, NJ masseuse arrested for prostitution

- On Tuesday, May 9, Lumberton Police arrested Youjun Zhang, 47, of Flushing, N.Y. at Sunny’s Acupressure for prostitution. Zhang was employed at Sunny’s Acupressure as a masseuse.

Zhang was arrested without incident after she attempted to provide sex for money to an undercover police officer.

Zhang was processed and released on a summons pending a court appearance in Lumberton Municipal Court.

After being summoned to the location, Lumberton Township Code Enforcement ordered the business closed, as it was not licensed and had several code violations.