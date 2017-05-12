Police: Brothers abducted, assaulted by man in Strawberry Mansion

- Police in Strawberry Mansion are investigating an abduction involving two young boys.

Tuesday night, around 8:15 p.m. two brothers, ages 14 and 11, located two officers who were on patrol and reported that they were approached by a man while pumping gas for money at a gas station on 33rd and York Streets.

They told police they man offered one of the boys money to pump gas for him, and then said he wanted to go to another gas station because it was cheaper. The suspect asked the boy to go with him.

One of the boys obliged and got into the car with the man. During the ride to the other station, police say the suspect showed the boy pornographic images, and committed indecent assault against the boy.

Once they arrived at the second gas station on the 3000 block of Hunting Park avenue, the boy got out of the car and began to pump the man's gas.

The suspect then told the boy he needed to use the ATM, but said he did not want to use the one inside the gas station, and asked the boy to come with him to use a different ATM. The boy said no, and ran away, while the suspect left in his car.

The boy took a bus back to the first gas station and found his brother was no longer at the station.

The boy's brother tells police, that after the man left with his brother, the suspect returned, and told the brother to get into the car so he could reunite him with his brother. The second boy got into the car, where the suspect began showing him pornographic images, and also indecently assaulted the boy.

The boy asked the suspect to let him out of the car, and the boy got out near Hollywood Street.

Police say the suspect then fled in his silver or gray 4 door Dodge Avenger with tinted windows.

Police have described the suspect as a black male in his 20s with light skin, short hair, a chubby build, and a mustache.