Philly activists prepare for 100-mile March on Harrisburg Local News Philly activists prepare for 100-mile March on Harrisburg Dozens of activists in the region spent their Saturday kicking off a 100-mile march to Harrisburg.

The activists, who represent a number of causes, rallied near Philadelphia’s City Hall as a prelude to their ten-day march to the state capitol in Harrisburg.

They say the goal is to renew trust between state government, as well as Pennsylvanians.

They're pushing for three pieces of legislation, including automatic voter registration, and they say they're just getting started.

Michelle Ziogas, a trainer for the March on Harrisburg, spoke to Fox 29 of their plans:

“We will be spending four days in Harrisburg to further our message, to let them know we’re here to stay and want to be represented," Ziogas said.

The group is slated to walk about ten miles on Saturday, with their first stop in Pottstown.