Rowers push through soggy Dad Vail Regatta on Schuykill Local News Rowers push through soggy Dad Vail Regatta on Schuykill It was a soaker on the Schuykill for the 79th Annual Dad Vail Regatta, the largest collegiate rowing competition in North America. Tough rich in history and tradition, it's the teeming rain that many won't forget.

Nonetheless, a solid showing of spectators and committed teams focused on the prize.

“Last year was beautiful, but a lot of teams have to practice in this every single day, so it's really important for the crews to be able to row in weather like this,” Ryan Baniszewski of Chicago, IL told Fox 29.

Drexel University men's and women's varsity teams showed Mother Nature who’s boss—both winning first place titles in the Premier Varsity 8 races.

One rower showed us his gold medal—the team’s first since 2013—and the women's team made history with a first ever Dad Vail Championship win.

Drexel Head Coach Paul Savell was feeling good.

”The teams work so hard to get to this point and it's such a big event for Philadelphia and Drexel University,” Savell said. “I'm very proud.”

At the end of the day, having the races end four hours early didn't seem to damper spirits of spectators or teams.