Charter bus carrying Philadelphia students overturns, 25 hurt

- At least 25 people, including mostly children, have been hurt after a charter bus overturned following a multi-car accident on Interstate 95 in Havre de Grace, Md., on Monday morning.

The bus crashed around 10 a.m. on the highway about 40 miles north of Baltimore.

26 8th grade students were on the bus at the time of the crash, along with a driver, two teachers, and a parent chaperone, as part of a school trip with the C.W. Henry School in West Mount Airy. Those injured were taken to 5 different hospitals.

MORE: At least 25 hurt after charter bus overturns on I-95 in Maryland

According to the Susquehanna Hose Company, one adult and one child were airlifted to hospitals in critical condition. The extent of any other injuries is unknown at this time, but school district officials say some students involved in the crash have been released.

State troopers rushed to the scene joining fire and medical workers. In addition, Philadelphia police officers taking buses to Washington, D.C. for a memorial, spotted the crash and stopped to help and render aid to the victims.

Family members of I-95 Havre de Grace bus crash patients can call 410-838-5800. Patients have been taken to Upper Chesapeake and Harford Memorial hospitals.

The School District of Philadelphia says they are working on organizing transportation to get parents and district officials to the hospitals where those injured were taken.

Support staff was dispatched to the C.W. Henry School by the school district Monday morning following the crash.

The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.