VIDEO: Robbery suspect snatches money from register

Philadelphia Police are looking for a robbery suspect after they released surveillance video of a man leaning over the counter at a Dunkin Donuts and taking money from the register last weekend.

The incident occurred back on Saturday, May 6, at a Dunkin Donuts on the 5700 block of Baltimore Avenue around 6:25 a.m.

Police say the man attempted to buy an item with a credit card, and during the transaction, used his hand in his pocket to simulate the appearance of a weapon, announcing he was robbing the store.

The employee, a 36-year-old female, opened the cash register, and the suspect climbed onto the counter and took $135 in cash, before fleeing west on Baltimore Avenue.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The suspect has been described as 5'8", wearing a New York Yankees cap, with a full beard.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact police.