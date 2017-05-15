KKK fliers found in Upper Dublin early Monday morning

- Police in Upper Dublin Pennsylvania are investigating the discovery of a number of fliers containing hate speech and support for the Ku Klux Klan.

The fliers were discovered Monday morning and reported to police.

According to investigators, the fliers were found in the driveways of residences in the Maple Glen section of Upper Dublin Township.

Police believe the fliers were distributed during the early morning hours of May 15, and the incident appears to be random.

Authorities say the fliers are the same type of fliers that were distributed in Cinnaminson, New Jersey back in February.

The department wrote about the incident on their Facebook page, and added, "These acts of hate will not be tolerated in Upper Dublin."

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact police at 215-646-2101.