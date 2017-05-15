Victim identified from Sunday's fatal boating accident in Delaware River

- The victim in Sunday’s fatal boating accident on the Delaware River has been identified as Frank Montana IV, 40, of Penn's Grove, N.J., according to DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police, who were among agencies searching for a missing man throughout the afternoon and into the night before the body was recovered.

Mr. Montana and a passenger were in a 12-foot flat-bottom boat that capsized Sunday afternoon in rough waters approximately 200 yards out in the river off Penns Grove, N.J.

The men were setting recreational crab pots at the time of the incident, according to the passenger, who managed to swim ashore.

Witnesses told investigating Natural Resource Police officers that Mr. Montana was seen swimming approximately 100 yards from shore before he went underwater and did not resurface.

Emergency responders from Delaware, New Jersey and the U.S. Coast Guard conducted search and rescue efforts for several hours, until water conditions became unsafe for divers.

At about 9:50 p.m., a Penns Grove homeowner spotted Mr. Montana’s body along shore behind his residence. The victim’s body was recovered and turned over to the Delaware Medical Examiner’s office.

The boat passenger was transported to Memorial Hospital of Salem County, N.J. and treated for hypothermia and water inhalation.

The DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police investigation into the accident is ongoing.