Penn State frat brothers plead guilty in hazing death

- The four men charged with murder for the hazing death of 18-year-old Chun Hsien “Michael” Deng have pled guilty.

Kenny Kwan, 28, Charles Lai, 26, Raymond Lam, 23, and Sheldon Wong, 24, pled guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter as accomplices and Hindering Apprehension for concealing or destroying evidence for their respective roles in the December 2013 death and ensuing attempt at hiding their crimes.

Deng was a pledge to the Baruch Colony of the Pi Delta Psi Fraternity in the fall of 2013 when he was forced to participate in a Fraternity required function known as the “Glass Ceiling” at a rented home in Tunkhannock Township.

A blindfolded Deng was repeatedly tackled by Fraternity brothers, causing multiple blunt force trauma to his head and chest. Despite Deng’s unconsciousness and obvious distress, brothers delayed medical aid for over an hour while they did internet searches about his symptoms.

Once police were contacted after an unresponsive Deng was brought to the hospital with significant injuries, brothers lied to police and concealed their knowledge of the function and the Fraternity link.

The cases against thirty-two other Fraternity members and the Pi Delta Psi Fraternity remain outstanding, with trial against the Fraternity scheduled to commence in November 2017.

Sentencing for Kwan, Lai, Lam and Wong is scheduled for December 4, 2017.